Springboks laser-focused and ready to make a meal of Kiwis

Well, author David O’Sullivan, who wrote the best-selling book, Rassie, is in a good position to share some thinking in that respect. David, I assume that all his cunning, gamesmanship and psychology will be utilised and is being utilised to prepare the Boks ahead of the game tomorrow.

Rassie had to contend with a racial problem then and the way he handled it was by going to the players involved to ensure that they were not in any way damaged or scarred or felt any kind of prejudice as a result of what had happened, and shielded the players from any fallout that was happening back in South Africa. headtopics.com

Fast forward to 2023, he anticipated we’d play the All Blacks at some stage in this tournament and organised a friendly at Twickenham where we put a record score past the All Blacks. So going into tomorrow’s game, there aren’t any unexpected things and the motivation they would’ve got, the confidence they would’ve got from having beaten the All Blacks at Twickenham in the warmup game will carry them through very nicely into the final tomorrow.

DAVID O’SULLIVAN: Well, correct and I think that if anything happened, it was probably a galvanising effect, if the players were in any way addressing this issue, I think it would’ve brought them together. Certainly, what I find quite remarkable about Tom Curry’s allegation against Bongi Mbonambi is that it’s united all South Africans across the world, and most South Africans, I should say, across the racial divide on an issue of racism, almost ironic that that would be the case. headtopics.com

