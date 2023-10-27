Springboks fans Treat yourself to some Madiba Magic

The All Blacks and the Springboks enjoy a rivalry needing no introduction. With six Rugby World Cup crowns between them, any meeting between New Zealand and South Africa is one to savour. Any occasion synonymous with Nelson Mandela in a green cap and jersey is fine by us.As former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse told some years ago, growing up in South Africa with rugby as your sport of choice brought hopes of playing against one team: The All Blacks.

“We grow up in a nation where there’s one game that we all hoped to one day play and that’s a Test match against the All Blacks,” Willemse said. “I think this game captures the essence of sport; mutual respect, understanding, sportsmanship and gratitude. It’s all those amazing virtues that have been captured through a big rugby rivalry.

“It represents a lifetime of dreams, hopes, and beliefs. It all culminates in that moment, that is what it has meant to me to play against the All Blacks. “Arguably the greatest derby in world rugby. There is a lifelong tradition between the two teams and there is a tremendous amount of respect.”Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse speeds away against All Blacks. Photo: @BokRugby via Twitter.In any sporting rivalry, what often makes head-to-head battles intriguing is the differences between adversaries. The All Blacks are known for their expansive, fast, flamboyant, flair-filled game which gets fans out of their seats. headtopics.com

The Wallabies and Springboks have given New Zealand a tough time in these competitions, but the All Blacks remain utterly dominant. They’ve won 19 titles from a possible 27 since 1996.The 1995 final will never be forgotten. Joel Stransky’s drop-kick settled the contest in extra time, producing a 15-12 scoreline to be forever etched in the hearts and minds of fanatical Bok supporters and indeed all South Africans. As skipper Francois Pienaar said with the William Webb Ellis trophy in his hands.

The All Blacks, for the record, have actually won each of the last three RWC meetings between the sides. A 2019 pool stage win ended up proving academic with the Boks shrugging it off to win the title in Japan. NZ couldn’t go all the way in 2003 despite beating the Boks in the quarter-finals, with England winning down under. The All Blacks did go all the way to glory in 2015 though after vanquishing South Africa in the semi-finals at Twickenham and then the Wallabies in the final. headtopics.com

