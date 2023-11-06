Springboks' Fans Praise 'Spiderman' for Climbing Light Pole to Meet Squad

Springboks’ fans have praised a man for climbing a light pole to meet the squad during the East London trophy tour on Sunday, 5 November.The Springboks were welcomed by scores of ecstatic rugby fans in East London for their final leg of the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour including the town’s “Spiderman” on Sunday. The viral photo comes after a woman jumped on Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and tried to kiss him during the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in East London this past week.
: “The love we have been experiencing through out the cities, through out the country is incredible. I truly appreciate it. I really have no words to say. It’s been great”. Springboks’ fans have called the East London man “Spiderman” and have applauded him for doing whatever it takes to meet the squad. @Sebata_Nageng: “How I wish the bus could have been driven closer for World cup Champs to touch his hand.”@MyirhaZiyeka: “Probably the one who plugs the community with illegal electricity.” @NdabeLit: “Was worried when I saw the energy in Durban yesterday. I think it was a pity Siya was not there. But East London is clearly lit.
