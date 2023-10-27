Springboks fans on the fence over Siya Kolisi’s statement

There have been mixed reactions following Springboks captain Siyamthanda “Siya” Kolisi’s statement regarding the racial allegations made by England flanker Tom Curry against South Africa’s Mbongeni “Bongi” Mbonambi.

Following the claims, World Rugby opened an investigation but on Thursday decided against charging the Boks hooker due to insufficient evidence.SIYA KOLISI ON CURRY VS MBONAMBI Speaking ahead of SA’s final against New Zealand, Kolisi said that he had a chat with Curry regarding the claims.“We can take it as players, when it comes to us directly it’s fine, but when it comes to your family it’s totally different and that’s exactly what he said to me. ‘Picked him up like a grocery bag’: Funny Faf de Klerk moment against France “I hope, obviously, it stops and he was able to prepare fas much as he could for the game that he’s playing tomorrow.

“Mxim! He sold Mbonambi out! 🙄 The english are abusing Mbonambi calling him racist for something that never happened and no one is saying anything about that.” “The Mandela legacy of forgiving people & overreaching to them even if they didn’t ask for it lives on…. pathetic!” headtopics.com

