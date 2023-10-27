Springboks fans angry at captain Siya Kolisi ahead of final

Bongi Mbonambi was cleared to play in the final, but the Springboks fans did not take the whole situation lightly.

It also seemed the English side did not agree with the World Rugby as they released a statement backing Curry.This did not sit well with many fans, who accused him of weakness.Siya Kolisi and Tom Curry. images via Instagram @siyakolisi @tomcurryMany fans were angry after the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said he had made peace with England star Tom Curry.

“We need a new captain that will give Bongani Zungu Behavior. Cause I don’t know why Siya reaches out to Curry before Mbonambi gets his apology” “It’s difficult being a captain. In my mind, I see this as betraying Bongi Mbonambi. I guess that’s why his the captain.”“Siya is alone on this one, will he said this if it was him falsely accused, players like Curry destroys people’s reputation and lifes and we have to pity sooooka” headtopics.com

“Can you imagine Owen doing something similar to Bongi? Whose family has also been attacked and abused! Never!!” “Same as Desmond Tutu …No Apartheid general asked for forgiveness yet Tutu was fast in hugging them forcing us to forgive people who never asked to be forgiven 🙄 we’ll take this up after the final…depending on the result😒”

🇿🇦 Siya Kolisi has spoken to Tom Curry after the England flanker and his family were subject to online abuse.Siya Kolisi angered the Springboks fans when he said he spoke with Tom Curry and discussed the issue.“We can take it as players, when it comes to us directly it’s fine, but when it comes to your family it’s totally different and that’s exactly what he said to me.”“It’s the one part of the game we really don’t enjoy. headtopics.com

