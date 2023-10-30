Springboks’ fans: ‘All Blacks, young Codie Taylor will avenge his father in a few years’

A photo of All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor and his son passing the trophy after losing to the Springboks on Saturday has gone viral on social media, with many rugby fans saying his son will avenge his father in a few years to come.All Blacks fans also reckon the viral photo of Codie Taylor and his son will become relevant in a few years when he takes on the Springboks.

South Africa completed a successful defence of its Rugby World Cup crown with a tense 12-11 victory over the All Blacks, on Saturday, 28 October.@boohley wrote: “I see this picture being relevant years down the line.”

@MorolongZA defended the Springboks and said the young Codie Taylor will also walk the same path as his dad: “Scenes when a young Piet or Gushwell or Mawethu rises up our rugby ranks to make sure this kid walks past the trophy just like his dad.”@Kutoane_Lee: “If he grows up playing rugby, he’ll make sure he gets it. He really wants it.”@mswendyt: “Yes! Decades from now it looks like it will tell an inspiring story. headtopics.com

@JessXplicit: “Shame little boy just admiring the beauty. Kids don’t really understand why it’s so important.”RWC final controversy: High tackles and red card spark debate

