On Saturday night, Paris will play host to the meeting of the two superpowers of world rugby, the Springboks and the All Blacks, in the sport’s showpiece event.

The Springboks versus the All Blacks is a storied rivalry stretching back 102 years and 105 matches. It 28 years since these two rivals met for the first and only time in a World Cup final when the host nation, inspired by former President Nelson Mandela, emerged victorious.

The pretenders to be regarded as the best rugby team in the world have all been seen off over the course of the quarter-finals and semi-finals over the past two weeks. The two best teams are left standing to see who will be crowned Rugby World Cup champions. headtopics.com

Statistically, the two countries are the most successful nations when it comes to Rugby World Cup victories with three wins apiece. Both sides have their eyes set on becoming the first country to have lifted the Webb Ellis trophy four times. South Africa has won three World Cups from eight editions having missed the first two World Cups due to sporting isolation (37.

"The Springboks have had fans on the very edge of their seats over the past two weeks and Saturday promises to be absolutely incredible and an epic occasion.

