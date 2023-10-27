Springboks’ Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok, Jacques Nienaber Nominated for World Rugby Awards, SA Claps

Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok and the coach, Jaques Nienaber, are among the top rugby players and personnel who have been nominated in more than two categoriesjournalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok are representing SA in the World Rugby Awards. Images: Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images and Julian Finney - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty ImagesSpringbok players Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok and coach Jaques Nienaber have been nominated for top honours at the World Rugby Awards. Libbok and Etzebeth have been nominated for Player of the Year, while Nienaber is in the line for the Coach of the Year award.

Although Libbok was not selected for the Springboks's 23-man squad for the finals, he got a nod for the Breakthrough Player of the Year. The Springboks have been on superb form in theand respect of South Africans, going viral for his stellar performance during the Springbok vs France quarterfinal clash. headtopics.com

