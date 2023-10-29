Springboks desperate to get back to South Africa to celebrate with fans

South Africa’s scrum-half Faf de Klerk (R) prepares to pass the ball during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023.
The Springboks are expecting a warm reception when they bring the Webb Ellis Cup back home in the coming days. "I know when we go back home it will be a warm welcome for us. I want to thank everyone for supporting us.
"It is an honour and privilege to play for this team. The last three games have been quite tough. We played each one as a final and each one was by one point. We are quite happy with the win."We have had drama for the last few years. It helped us a lot as a team to get through the drama and cope with it and it shows the resilience of the team and the whole of South Africa."
Damian de Allende, whose 12 tackles were more than any of the All Blacks, described the winning feeling as "incredible"."I don't think it has sunk in yet – was a tough old test match," said De Allende. "These past three games have been quite tough mentally for us, emotionally as well, physically too. One point each game but we got through it. The All Blacks were incredible tonight. I think the result is incredible.
"Deon is 37 years old – in the first few minutes in a World Cup final our starting hooker goes down; we lost Malcolm Marx earlier. If we stay united we can achieve anything. That's what it means to me.
"In South Africa that is what we are made of. When you think we are down that's when we come out and shock you and show you that we can achieve anything."