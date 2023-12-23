Springboks' Coach Allister Coetzee Replaced by Rassie Erasmus

HEAD TOPICS

The Springboks' coach Allister Coetzee is replaced by Rassie Erasmus after a 57-0 defeat against the All Blacks. Rassie Erasmus makes the decision to choose Handré Pollard as the flyhalf for the 2019 World Cup final against England.

Our final story of the year begins in Albany on Auckland's North Shore in New Zealand long ago, where the Springboks have just been beaten 57-0 by the All Blacks.

With the 2019 World Cup two years away, the result marks the beginning of the end for Bok coach Allister Coetzee, a man who was given a job but was never given his employers’ blessing. Coetzee’s job goes to Rassie Erasmus, who up and leaves his job at Munster in Ireland with precipitous haste. One of Erasmus’ more astute decisions is to dispense with Coetzee’s chosen flyhalf Elton Jantjies. He plumps, instead, for Handré Pollard. The former Paarl Gimnasium schoolboy is cooler than a pink drink on a hot day. Pollard, who has inspired comparisons with the great Naas Botha, plays in the 2019 World Cup final against England in Yokoham

