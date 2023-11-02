Springboks Cape Town trophy tour: When, where, who?

The procession around the streets of the Cape Town CBD, Langa and Bonteheuwel will be preceded by a mini concert on the Grand Parade near the City Hall. SA Rugby and the City of Cape Town are pulling out all the stops to celebrate our national heroes.

‘I can confirm that the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for the victory tour, allowing Capetonians to come in their tens of thousands,’ said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. ‘Let’s thank the boys for inspiring a nation and show them we are proud of their incredible performance, not only in the final but throughout the tournament. It is our honour as Cape Town to receive the team and the Mother City is ready to give the Springboks a hero’s welcome.’Local performers will entertain crowds on the Grand Parade from 10am before the world champion Springboks take the William Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa and Bonteheuwel.

‘Our City teams along with SA Rugby have worked out a route that will ensure as many people get to see the Springboks and the prized Webb Ellis Cup along several communities in the city,’ said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Residents and motorists should note there will be temporary road closures for the event in the CBD between 10am and 2pm.

