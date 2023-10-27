Springboks anticipate grueling battle against All Blacks

Defending champions South Africa expect Saturday’sfinal against “greatest foes” New Zealand to be a “grind” as both teams eye what would be a record fourth tournament title.

But that was not to be. Wales joined France and Ireland for an early shower after falling to Argentina — who went down to New Zealand in the semi-finals — and England lost to the Boks in their last-four clash.

“World Cup finals are not necessarily the most spectacular affairs,” said South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber, who will take over at Irish province Leinster after the tournament in France. “One and two playing each other in the World Cup final and whoever wins will be the first country to win four World Cups. It’s massive.” headtopics.com

“We all remember the last final between us (in 1995), which was an epic, and hopefully this one will be the same. Then you do the maths and we’ve got three World Cups each and someone is going to win four, so it’s a special occasion, isn’t it?”

It is a remarkable journey for Pollard, who failed to make the initial 33-man squad through injury, but was called up as a replacement for Malcolm Marx after a 30-minute comeback in an English Premiership Cup match. headtopics.com

Star winger Cheslin Kolbe is prepped to cover half-back while former sevens specialist Kwagga Smith can also play a number of different positions in the backline.

