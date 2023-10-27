Springboks and All Blacks to battle for historic fourth title

Defending champions South Africa and New Zealand battle it out on Saturday bidding to become the first team to win theThere are many engrossing battles to be played out across the Stade de France pitch. AFP Sports highlights three of them:With two tightly matched teams, the game could be decided by which of the two hookers — All Blacks’ Codie Taylor and Springboks Bongi Mbonambi — is more reliable with his delivery to the line-out.

The 32-year-old has little choice but to play far longer this time, as he is the sole specialist hooker in the squad. Kriel is making up for the frustration of missing out on the 2019 title, when he suffered an injury in the pool stage, with some huge performances in France.

Not just a stopper, he made 14 tackles in the game and came off bloodied and bruised. His deft kick set up winger Cheslin Kolbe for a try in the first half. The 26-year-old has earned his spurs on the way to the final, his marquee moment getting under the ball as Irish hooker Ronan Kelleher went to touch down nine minutes from the end of their pulsating quarter-final. headtopics.com

“This is my last dance,” said 34-year-old Smith as he looked ahead to the final after a typically assured performance in the 44-6 romp over Argentina in the semi-finals. In truth, De Klerk has had a strange tournament, made to look mediocre by his opposite number Jamison Gibson-Park in the pool stage loss to Ireland.

