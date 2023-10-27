Springboks aim to illuminate nation’s spirits with a historic fourth world cup victory

South Africa’s rugby team can provide their hard-pressed compatriots back home with “a bit of light” by beating New Zealand to win a historic fourthThe two great rivals meet at the Stade de France on Saturday — 28 years after their previous meeting in a final.
“The way we fought the last two games, it was about bigger than the game,” said Stick on the eve of the game.Stick spoke of the immense impact that the South Africa win in 1995 had on the image of a sport which at the time was seen as almost the last bastion of apartheid.“When I think about that last final, I was an 11-year-old back then, that 1995 game really changed the image of the game back in South Africa,” he said.
"Every kid just wanted to be Joel Stransky –- I was called 'Township Stransky' — or James Small and these guys. "We always go onto the streets and sing and celebrate. Whenever I think about that moment, it always feels like yesterday.
“The legacy those guys –- Joel Stransky, Francois Pienaar — left made it possible for us to be where we are at the moment.”Stick said he hoped many black players would follow the path of current skipper Siya Kolisi, the first black Test captain of the Springboks.
The team's thrilling 29-28 win over hosts France followed by the 16-15 victory over England in the semi-finals has energised a country which has high unemployment, is still torn by deep societal divides and is struggling with poverty."You ask about our background… to be honest this is what we live for, it's about the people who are dreaming to be in our position in the communities back in South Africa," he said.
“It is like a fairytale story when you talk about Siya, but it surely does change people’s lives, whatever their background, if you have your head in the right place, if you have a goal and keep chasing it.”