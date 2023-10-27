Springboks aim to illuminate nation’s spirits with a historic fourth world cup victory

South Africa’s rugby team can provide their hard-pressed compatriots back home with “a bit of light” by beating New Zealand to win a historic fourthThe two great rivals meet at the Stade de France on Saturday — 28 years after their previous meeting in a final.

“The way we fought the last two games, it was about bigger than the game,” said Stick on the eve of the game.Stick spoke of the immense impact that the South Africa win in 1995 had on the image of a sport which at the time was seen as almost the last bastion of apartheid.“When I think about that last final, I was an 11-year-old back then, that 1995 game really changed the image of the game back in South Africa,” he said.

“Every kid just wanted to be Joel Stransky –- I was called ‘Township Stransky’ — or James Small and these guys. “We always go onto the streets and sing and celebrate. Whenever I think about that moment, it always feels like yesterday. headtopics.com

“The legacy those guys –- Joel Stransky, Francois Pienaar — left made it possible for us to be where we are at the moment.”Stick said he hoped many black players would follow the path of current skipper Siya Kolisi, the first black Test captain of the Springboks.

The team’s thrilling 29-28 win over hosts France followed by the 16-15 victory over England in the semi-finals has energised a country which has high unemployment, is still torn by deep societal divides and is struggling with poverty.“You ask about our background… to be honest this is what we live for, it’s about the people who are dreaming to be in our position in the communities back in South Africa,” he said. headtopics.com

“It is like a fairytale story when you talk about Siya, but it surely does change people’s lives, whatever their background, if you have your head in the right place, if you have a goal and keep chasing it.”

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Springboks Chasing History!PICK OF THE SPORT: Either South Africa or New Zealand will become four-time World Cup champions on Saturday and you have to watch it, Dylan Bettencourt recommends. Read more ⮕

COMPARISON: 2023 Springboks v 1995 Springboks — who makes you team?The 2023 RWC final is the second-ever final between the Springboks and All Blacks, the only other time being in 1995. Here we compare those two Springbok final teams against each other. Read more ⮕

Turkiye Admits to Killing Female PKK Leader in Northern IraqSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

FEEL ICE COLD WITH UNDER ARMOUR’S ISO-CHILL TECHNOLOGYSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕