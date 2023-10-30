‘Springbok victory is about much more than sporting excellence’

The Springboks’ win at the Stade de France on Saturday night has lifted the nation’s spirits, confirming the enduring power of sport to unite and build a nation.
When South Africa first competed in the Rugby World Cup in 1995, our democracy was just a year old. Back then, there was just one black player on the team, the legendary Chester Williams. Of the squad that played in the past weekend’s final, just short of half were black players, including the team captain, Siya Kolisi.
It is as much about our quest to ensure that representation in all facets of public life, including sport, stands as a potent symbol of the cherished values upon which this country was founded. The viral clip of Springboks winger, Makazole Mapimpi, being cheered on by customers and store staff whilst out grocery shopping, and that of Eben ‘Elizabedi’ Etzebeth and RG Snyman dancing with South African fans near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, are among my personal favourites. headtopics.com
At times such as this, when our country faces many problems that at times cause our spirits to flag, we are reminded that our South Africanness, our sense of community and belonging, and our very nationhood did not evolve overnight.
The patriotism we display in sports stadiums should be reflected in our approach to overcoming our challenges. We are all in this together as Government, business, labour, civil society and citizens. The Springboks’ win has united us in celebration. It is our hope that it must also serve to inspire the younger generation to derive important life lessons about perseverance, teamwork, discipline and leadership. headtopics.com