Springbok arrival time back in South Africa CONFIRMED

Springboks crowned 2023 Rugby World Cup championsThe Springboks will land in South Africa on Tuesday at 10:55 and will embark on a four-day Trophy Tour to major regional population centres 48 hours later.

The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto – concluding at FNB Stadium – on Thursday, 2 November, and take in Cape Town (Friday, 3 November) and Durban (Saturday, 4 November) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday, 5 November.The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth.

