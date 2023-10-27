Spotting the telltale signs of online scams

I almost miss the Nigerian “princes” who in their dozens a month would offer billions of dollars to help release their father or their mother’s enormous wealth which was being blocked by “wicked enemies”. They would require a small payment of up to a few thousand rands, and the demands would keep coming and keep growing until the fleecee ran out of dosh, or finally woke up to the fact they had been duped.
They would require a small payment of up to a few thousand rands, and the demands would keep coming and keep growing until the fleecee ran out of dosh, or finally woke up to the fact they had been duped.: send me money, my love, I want to pay my rent/buy petrol/food/come and visit you but it was stolen – please send more and so on and so forth. Here, here’s a near-naked pic of me.
While the second is vicious emotional blackmail, in the first version many let greed triumph over commonsense and while others may have had a genuine wish to help, it's not easy to explain away the enticement of a fat reward.This is not to say that since the near demise of the thousands of Nigerian "princes", scammers have gone away.) e-mailed me to let me know I "have a package that needs to be delivered, but it has been suspended due to an incorrect delivery address.
And even if it had purported to come from my software provider, it would not have arrived on my work e-mail. Then there were the multiple e-mails purporting to be from a work e-mail address which doesn’t exist warning me my e-mail account would expire also on Monday, as well as last week Thursday. Guys, which is it, Monday or Thursday? Make up your minds.
Then there was the one from the "Outlook Team" using my own e-mail address telling me my mailbox was full. Nope, because I cleared my outlook out a couple of months ago, so sorry for you.Last week Tuesday, our non-existent e-mail sent another one, saying my account would be "disconnected from sending or receiving mails from other users. because you continually neglect to resolve or install My citizen.co.za App on Android & iPhone errors on your mail (sic).