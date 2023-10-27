Spotting the telltale signs of online scams

I almost miss the Nigerian “princes” who in their dozens a month would offer billions of dollars to help release their father or their mother’s enormous wealth which was being blocked by “wicked enemies”. They would require a small payment of up to a few thousand rands, and the demands would keep coming and keep growing until the fleecee ran out of dosh, or finally woke up to the fact they had been duped.

They would require a small payment of up to a few thousand rands, and the demands would keep coming and keep growing until the fleecee ran out of dosh, or finally woke up to the fact they had been duped.: send me money, my love, I want to pay my rent/buy petrol/food/come and visit you but it was stolen – please send more and so on and so forth. Here, here’s a near-naked pic of me.

While the second is vicious emotional blackmail, in the first version many let greed triumph over commonsense and while others may have had a genuine wish to help, it’s not easy to explain away the enticement of a fat reward.This is not to say that since the near demise of the thousands of Nigerian “princes”, scammers have gone away.) e-mailed me to let me know I “have a package that needs to be delivered, but it has been suspended due to an incorrect delivery address. headtopics.com

And even if it had purported to come from my software provider, it would not have arrived on my work e-mail. Then there were the multiple e-mails purporting to be from a work e-mail address which doesn’t exist warning me my e-mail account would expire also on Monday, as well as last week Thursday. Guys, which is it, Monday or Thursday? Make up your minds.

Then there was the one from the “Outlook Team” using my own e-mail address telling me my mailbox was full. Nope, because I cleared my outlook out a couple of months ago, so sorry for you.Last week Tuesday, our non-existent e-mail sent another one, saying my account would be “disconnected from sending or receiving mails from other users. because you continually neglect to resolve or install My citizen.co.za App on Android & iPhone errors on your mail (sic). headtopics.com

How to understand and support children with DyspraxiaOctober is Dyspraxia Awareness Month and we're taking the time to better understand what it is and how to manage it. Read more ⮕

How to understand and support children with DyspraxiaOctober is Dyspraxia Awareness Month and we're taking the time to better understand what it is and how to manage it. Read more ⮕

- Ratification of Protocol to Protect the Rights of Older People 'A Vital Step Forward'Responding to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approving Nigeria's ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the Rights of Older Persons yesterday, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International Nigeria's Country Director,... Read more ⮕

Southern Africa: Helen Suzman Foundation Goes to Court to 'Avert Human Catastrophe'The organisation wants an execution order that will protect Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders Read more ⮕

Authorities Must Take Immediate Steps to Protect Persons With Albinism Against Discrimination and Advocacy of Hatred Constituting Incitement.Ahead of the court appearance tomorrow of South African traditional healer Bongolethu 'Dr Khehlelezi' Mzozo, over a video shared on YouTube in April 2023 spreading misinformation about persons with albinism, Amnesty International and the National Albinism Task Force are calling on the South African government to protect persons with albinism in... Read more ⮕

Uganda: When Climate Justice Becomes Climate Justice DeniedIn 2012 four minors and their sponsors asked the Ugandan courts to develop a climate change mitigation plan and protect children from the effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions. This case remains unresolved. IPS asks if governments are liable if they fail to fulfill obligations in international agreements. Read more ⮕