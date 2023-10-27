SPCA holds a successful golf day

The Boksburg SPCA is pleased with the outcome of its golf day, held at Benoni Lake Club on October 11, with a full field of golfers on the course.

According to the society’s secretary, Sue Beadon, they are delighted that they beat last year’s target.She said the Boksburg SPCA will use the funds raised to reroof all the kennels next year and for its outreach project and outreach sterilisations.

“The SPCA thanks its primary sponsors, AIDA Boksburg for sponsoring the R50k hole in one and hole 16 and AUDI Centre East Rand for sponsoring the putting green, hole 18 and the men’s and women’s prize for the longest drive, all our hole sponsors, sponsors of prizes and welcome gifts, but especially the golfers who stepped up and golfed for a great cause. headtopics.com

“The Boksburg SPCA thanks Michael Hiscox and family for their time and effort and Boksburg SPCA committee members who helped with the planning and on the day to ensure a successful outcome.”Also Read: Play helps children and parents talk about big issues

