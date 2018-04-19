SpaceX's Starship Explodes During Test Flight, but Achieves Milestones

SpaceX's colossal Starship spacecraft exploded during its second major test flight on Saturday, but achieved new milestones that advance Elon Musk's crucial deep-space launch system. Later, the hosts of the livestream said that Starship likely had been lost, believing that the vehicle's flight termination system activated while the vehicle was attempting to reach near orbit.

The flight termination system is used to destroy a rocket if it starts to malfunction or deviates from its flight path during a launch. Starship successfully took off a little after 7 a.m. from SpaceX's Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, riding atop its massive Super Heavy booster. The two vehicles separated as planned a little more than two and a half minutes into the mission, a feat that the SpaceX failed to accomplish on the vehicle's first test flight in April. Swiftly after separation, however, the Super Heavy booster burst apart for reasons not immediately clear. Starship continued onward on its path to reach near orbit and eventually reaching space for the first time





