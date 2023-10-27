Space biology will be a first for Africa

It will be a first for Africa: One innovative step by the North-West University (NWU) and one giant leap by the continent. The NWU’s Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences is set to launch the research area

According to one of the project leaders, Prof Henk Bouwman, this multidisciplinary research area – which is going encompass expertise from other NWU faculties such as engineering too – will look at how biology can assist with living in space.

“Humans will be back on the moon in a few years, but colonisation of the moon and Mars is still some time away. That is why we need research to assist in the process. In situ production of fibre, carbohydrates, fats, protein, nutrients and oxygen will be key for sustained living in space under confined, constrained and extreme conditions. This means organisms must be sustained at productive rates, which implies functional ecosystems based on regolith. headtopics.com

“The only way to do that is to select and test organisms and communities under simulated (analogue) conditions on earth, and then to replicate the experiments in space (eventually the moon and Mars). Knowledge of how microorganisms, plants, animals and ecological combinations react in space and on the moon and Mars is required. Africa has many harsh conditions that harbour organisms that may be candidates for space flight and colonisation on the moon and Mars.

The rise in spaceflight and space exploration by national (such as NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and SANSA, the South African National Space Agency), international (ESA, the European Space Agency) and commercial entities (such as SpaceX and Blue Origin) has increased the need for space biology research, and groundbreaking research by the NWU has already shown that earthworms are able to grow normally and reproduce relatively normally at up to six times earth’s gravity. headtopics.com

