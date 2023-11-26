Southern Africa's Largest Cannabis Facility Auctioned Off for R18.8 Million

One of Southern Africa's largest outdoor cannabis-growing facilities, Highlands Investments, has been auctioned off for just R18.8 million. The current operating market is difficult to navigate due to overregulation, oversupply, and risky outdoor cultivation. Despite the African Cannabis Report stating that the legal African cannabis market was worth $41 million, the sale of Highlands serves as a warning to others trying to take advantage of the medical cannabis market.





