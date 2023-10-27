Southern Africa: Helen Suzman Foundation Goes to Court to 'Avert Human Catastrophe'

The Minister of Home Affairs had set an expiry date for the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) for the end of June 2023.

This week's litigation, before the same three judges, was necessary because the minister was intent on appealing the ruling, which meant it would be suspended. HSF wants an execution order that will protect ZEP holders, pending the outcome of the government's appeals.

"It is in the face of such unyielding resistance to perhaps the law's most basic demand -- that affected parties are owed fair and rational process when their rights are adversely affected - that HSF sought the court's intervention once more to relieve the excruciating uncertainty that the minister's actions present to ZEP holders," Fritz said. headtopics.com

The June ruling by Judges Colleen Collis, Gcina Malindi and Mandlenkosi Motha gave protection to the 178,000 permit holders for 12 months, pending a"fair process" that complies with relevant laws. But that will fall away if the judges don't grant what is called an"execution order". Without the execution order the ruling will have no force or effect while an appeal is pending.

They said throughout the answering affidavit (deposed to by the director-general of the department) there was a"notable disdain for the value of public participation". "This application is necessary to avert a human catastrophe. It has been entirely necessitated by the minister's refusal to respect this court's judgments pending the outcome of the appeal process."There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

