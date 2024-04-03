South Africans Seek Alternatives to WhatsApp Amid Data Privacy Concerns

South Africans have a variety of instant messaging platforms to choose from as an alternative to WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta Platforms. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, acquired WhatsApp in 2014 and has faced criticism for its handling of user data. Although messages on WhatsApp are encrypted, the company has been accused of lacking transparency in its data handling practices.

European regulators have criticized WhatsApp for not properly explaining how it processes user data and for forcing users to accept privacy policy changes. The Irish Data Protection Commission found violations in WhatsApp's data processing and sharing practices with other Facebook companies

