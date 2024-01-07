South Africans Not Expecting Better FTTH Prices in 2024

South Africans should not be holding their breath for better fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) prices in 2024, according to feedback from several of the country’s largest fibre network operators. On a per-Mbps basis, the price of an FTTH connection in South Africa has decreased substantially since the Covid-19 pandemic spurred demand for higher bandwidth. However, many operators have also been cutting their entry-level packages and migrating customers to higher-end options.

While many users welcome more speed, customers who don’t require greater capacity feel forced to pay for more expensive lines that far exceed their needs. On the flip side, many major fibre network operators (FNOs) are increasingly focused on bringing more affordable products to lower-income areas. This has resulted in specialised products — usually offered on a prepaid basis — extending into townships and less affluent suburbs. By the end of 2023, there were only around 1.7 million confirmed FTTH-using households in South Africa, according to data from seven of the nine biggest FNO





