South Africans' Most Common Password is 'admin', Easily Cracked by Hackers

The most common password used by South Africans is “admin” and it takes less than one second for a hacker to crack it. South Africans tend to use weaker passwords for their streaming services and more complex passwords for their financial accounts. The most common passwords in South Africa have been revealed by NordPass, the password security product of the company that sells NordVPN.

In 2023, “admin” was the most commonly used password among South Africans, followed by – yup, you guessed it – “123456” as the second most commonly used. While this may seem like a little joke or a funny confirmation of a stereotype it actually has sinister undertones. NordPass has tested the most common 20 passwords in South Africa and has given the time it requires a hacker to brute force each of them. This is a popular technique where a hacker runs an algorithm to guess a password by making thousands if not millions of password attempts per second

