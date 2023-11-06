South Africans Forced to Down-size Due to High Living Costs

High living costs have forced many South Africans to consider down-sizing. From moving into smaller homes to trading-in fuel-guzzling SUVs for modest hatchbacks – consumers have been adjusting their household budgets to stay afloat. Economic tough times and shrinking pockets have led many South Africans to consider turning their lifestyles down a notch to cope with inflationary pressures.
Rand weakness and inflation worries: What’s ahead for SA’s repo rate? Whether you’re at risk of losing your home due to difficulty making loan repayments, or are planning to trade your larger-than-life home for a modest nest – it’s always advisable to weigh your options. “It’s important to consider that there are many factors that can influence a sale before putting your house on the market,” said Angela Glover, FNB Head of Product for Home and Structured Lending Solutions. Factors include the geographical location of the property, condition of the house as well as activity on comparable properties. Acknowledging that circumstances change, making it difficult to afford credit, Glover suggested some steps. Check if you have any cover or debt protection in place which might help you if you have lost your ability to earn an income. Pay for your highest-interest debt first, or move your debt to the facility with the lowest interest rate, if you can. This will reduce your monthly required instalment
South Africa Headlines
