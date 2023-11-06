South Africans Flee Big Cities for Smaller Towns in Western Cape

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africans are moving away from big cities and towards smaller towns in the Western Cape. The biggest growth areas include Overstrand, Stellenbosch, Hessequa, Knysna, Prince Albert, Saldanha Bay, Swellendam, Bergrivier, and Cape Agulhas. This shift is driven by a desire to escape crime and poor governance in large metros.
