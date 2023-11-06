South Africans Flee Big Cities for Smaller Towns in Western Cape

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africans are moving away from big cities and towards smaller towns in the Western Cape. The biggest growth areas include Overstrand, Stellenbosch, Hessequa, Knysna, Prince Albert, Saldanha Bay, Swellendam, Bergrivier, and Cape Agulhas. This shift is driven by a desire to escape crime and poor governance in large metros.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: Desktop Engineer (Cape Town) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Application Developer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: User Experience Designer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Front End Developer (Angular & React) at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: User Experience Designer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Scrum Master at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »