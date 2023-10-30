South Africans expected to spend billions during Black Friday 2023

Local shoppers are expected to create an additional retail turnover of R26.6 billion for South African retailers during Black Friday 2023. This is according to The Bureau of Market Research (BMR), which conducted research on the event on behalf of Capital Connect – a South African retailer finance provider.

According to the BMR report, this year’s event is expected to generate an additional R7.6 billion in sales compared with the R19 billion in 2022, albeit still behind the additional R42 billion in retail turnover generated in the same period in 2021.

This is mainly due to two years of weak economic growth in South Africa, while sales in 2021 were lifted by more than a year of pent-up demand after the Covid-19 lockdowns. Despite this, the expected growth in 2023 is a result of cash-strapped South Africans holding back on purchases throughout the year in anticipation of saving money during Black Friday 2023.

According to data analytics firm GfK, Black Friday 2023 arrives at a time of low consumer confidence and spending – therefore, data shows 57% of South African consumers are postponing purchases until the product is on sale or there is a special offer, which bodes well for Black Friday.

Notably, the BMR report anticipates that – although most of them will be temporary or seasonal – Black Friday will create some 150,000 job opportunities across the South African economy.Black Friday has traditionally been an occasion for consumers to spoil themselves by splashing out on confectionaries, consumer electronics and white goods, according to the research.

