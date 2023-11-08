South Africans Encouraged to Register as Voters for 2024 General Elections

With only 26,244,161 South Africans currently registered as voters, citizens are encouraged to do so on 18 and 19 November. The highly anticipated 2024 general elections are around the corner, when millions of South Africans will head to the polls to mark their X. The Electoral Commission of South Africa will host its first registration weekend on 18 and 19 November to get as many registered before the voters’ roll closes.

In a few short months, millions of South Africans will join snaking queues at voting stations countrywide to cast their vote in the pivotal 2024 general elections. But one vital step needs to be taken before we get there: Registering to vote. Statistics South Africa reported a 13 million shortfall in registered voters aged between 13 and 35. Additionally, the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) voters’ roll statistics show that only 66% of the population has registered. Voter registration weekend is vital to closing that gap

