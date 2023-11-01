South Africans Dub Newly-Appointed Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka “President’s Protector”

Legal expert Sinawo Makangela told Briefly News that she should be supported and believes she will do her job as expected Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.SA is suspicious after Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector.

“She was the best candidate according to the parliament selection panel, therefore she should be given the necessary support. I think she will do her job as required as it’s not a good idea to second-guess her performance before she could even assume her duties.”“The president is rewarding her for Phala Phala just like he rewarded Zondo for not going deeper into the Glencore and Bosasa corruption, which implicated Ramaphosa.”“She must have benefitted from some of the couch dollars.

