‘South Africans deserve a public holiday’ - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union Club manager Vernon Chetty says South Africans deserve a public holiday to celebrate the Springbok’s second consecutive Rugby World Cup victory.

The Boks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup trophy for a record fourth time at the weekend, edging past the All Blacks 12-11.Meanwhile, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has congratulated the Springboks

SASCOC Board Member Anant Singh says, “The Bokke have done it again and made history for the fourth time to take the World Cup home. The Webb Ellis Trophy is heading to South Africa. Congratulations to Siya Kolisi and the team.” headtopics.com

“They played wonderfully. It’s such a magical atmosphere, so many South Africans here enjoying this experience, and at home, I’m sure it’s pandemonium. It’s great to be here with Siya Kolisi, with the team, with President Ramaphosa, and so many other supporters. Well done, and we should all be proud. We need this moment in our lives to lift us up, to be the great nation we are,” Singh adds.

