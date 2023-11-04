South Africans Continue to Buy Vehicles Despite Sales Decline

Despite a decline in new vehicle sales in October 2023, South Africans bought just over 45,000 vehicles last month, with some clear favourites across all the car brands that operate in the country. According to Naamsa’s latest New Vehicle Sales stats, aggregate domestic new vehicle sales in October 2023 – at 45,445 units – reflected a decline of 905 units or a fall of 2% from the 46,350 vehicles sold in October 2022.

This was a result of economic constraints that continued to impact new vehicle sales during the month as the rising cost of living and restrictive borrowing costs were depressing demand for luxury goods, said Naamsa. Additionally, TransUnion noted in its latest Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) that financial pressures and the rising cost of new vehicles in 2023 have pushed motorists to hold onto their cars for longer and stave off buying a new car. This has also resulted in a supply crunch in the used-vehicle market – pushing prices up for second-hand vehicles.Despite the slump, thousands of South Africans chose to purchase a new car, and there were some clear favourites – including Toyota’s Hilux bakkie, the VW Polo Vivo, and the Toyota Corolla Cross medium SUV. Of the 45,445 vehicles sold in the country in October, crossovers and SUVs were the clear favourites. From the R192,999 Renault Kwid to the R6.8 million Ferrari 296 GTB, brand and price didn’t matter all that much to buyer

