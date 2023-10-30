South Africans can now apply for an eVisa to Saudi Arabia

The process for South Africans to apply for a visa to Saudi Arabia just become much easier and quicker as the Arab nation has opened its eVisa process to South Africa.

Saudi Arabia could soon start flying direct flights from Jeddah to Johannesburg as of 1st December 2023. Tourism Minister Patrica de Lille welcomed to opening of the system to South Africans. De Lille recently visited Saudi Arabia in efforts to increase tourism relations between the two countries. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two nations for that purpose.

Saudi Arabia expanded its eVisa programme to include 57 more countries, of which South Africa is the only African nation. The visa costs 535 Saudi riyals, or around R2 677.75, and it includes medical insurance. It allows visitors to perform a number of activities in the kingdom, including taking part in events, seeing family and relatives, travelling for leisure and Umrah (excluding Hajj). The visa does not cover staying for studies. headtopics.com

