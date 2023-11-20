Changes at Sars over the past few years have not done much to transform how South Africans feel about the tax man. Despite improving its systems and collection, South African taxpayers still mistrust Sars due to government corruption and blame the revenue authority for collecting taxes that government squanders and allows to be stolen.

These are the views in a social media snap survey of corporate taxpayers, by civil organisation Outa, which indicates Sars still has a way to go to gain their trust. Outa asked the question on its social media channels about what the entity must do to regain public trust. The social media users were overwhelmingly critical of Sars as the collector of revenue that hands over these funds to what is strongly believed to be a corrupt government. People linked their distrust of Sars to government looting although, as several responders pointed out, Sars does not control the spending and the main problem lies with government misspending our taxes. “There is no trust deficit with Sar





