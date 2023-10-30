South African Star Thandi Draai Embarks on U.S. Tour

In an announcement that is surely music to the ears of many, South African sensation, Thandi Draai, is set to embark on a major concert tour in the United States aptly named “Thandi Draai in the U.S.A.” The internationally recognized vocalist, DJ, music producer, and songwriter has consistently dazzled audiences worldwide and the upcoming US tour speaks volumes about Draai’s influential status in the global music scene.

The electrifying U.S. tour is organized by Kudakwashe Manase, Draai’s internationally-recognized Talent Manager and founder of the management firm, Four Promotions Sound. Manase began representing Draai in 2022 when she signed with the firm and has since then, worked diligently in recognizing and promoting Draai’s unique fusion of electronic, house music and more. Manase will also be accompanying Draai on the tour, working as her Talent Manager, Tour Manager, Concert Producer, and Stage Manager.

The highly anticipated tour is set to take place from December 15, 2023 to April 7, 2024 and will see Thandi headlining concerts in Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, Oakland, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. headtopics.com

Given Thandi Draai’s accomplished career, the upcoming US tour is a testament to her global appeal and success. Her discography, laden with numerous singles that have left indelible marks on the music industry, showcases her remarkable talent and commitment.

Draai’s 2022 album “Africa Gets Physical Vol. 4” was released by the German record label Get Physical and featured tracks by Draai, as well as other prominent African artists. The album was well-received by critics and fans, gaining recognition from media outlets such as Evlear Magazine, DJ Mag, MixMag, and Sowetan Live. headtopics.com

While her recorded work continues to turn heads, her live performances have been equally captivating. Having headlined concerts worldwide, including the Club Woza AFIA Festival in Sweden and the Ausbizi concert in South Africa, Thandi has won hearts across continents. Her performance at the “Iziki Night – Thandi Draai Live!” concert in Goa, India, and her successful stint at the Abracadabra Virtual Music Festival in 2021, are testament to her international popularity.

