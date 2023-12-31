South African Singer Tyla Laura Seethal Becomes Global Sensation

It's been quite a year, but one thing we can all agree on is that South Africa is definitely up there - in music, film, television. No matter which entertainment avenue it is, the country has been making strides in the international circuit. This year, we got anthems, quotable moments and so much more from our celebrities who are working tirelessly to keep South Africa on the map.

It only seems fitting to give props to those who did brilliantly and have pioneered a generation of global trendsetters. Here are the #Trending Awards for this year's global trendsetters. This list would be incomplete without the R&B princess herself Tyla Laura Seethal. The 21-year-old has been doing her music thing for a couple of years and first came to notoriety with her amapiano track Getting Late, which was on all our December playlists in 2021. Since then, the singing sensation has brought a very different kind of R&B, in which she combines Afrobeats with the smooth and soul-soothing vocals. This year, Tyla became a global sensation when she released her smash hit Wate





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Post Office's Business Rescue Plan Reveals Massive DebtThe business rescue plan for the South African Post Office (Sapo) shows a state-owned company that owes nearly R9 billion to creditors. Accumulated losses totalled R19 billion, with reported losses for the last 16 years. Assets are barely R4.4 billion.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

South African Minister Criticizes Law Enforcement Agencies for Slow Progress in State Capture CasesPublic Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan expresses his dissatisfaction with the efforts of law enforcement agencies in prosecuting the culprits of state capture. The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is taking action to declare 92 former directors of state-owned enterprises delinquent due to their alleged involvement in state capture. The minister and DPE officials appeared before Parliament to provide updates on the implementation of recommendations from the commission of inquiry into state capture allegations.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South African Post Office Business Rescue Plan Endorsed by CreditorsThe South African Post Office (Sapo) business rescue plan has been endorsed by creditors, but it includes substantial job cuts. Economist Dawie Roodt discusses the financial feasibility and sustainability of the plan, which has received R2.4 billion from National Treasury.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

South African Singer Zahara Dies at 35Tributes pour in for Zahara, who passed away at the age of 35. She was admitted to the hospital last month due to liver complications. Zahara, a talented singer from South Africa, had a successful career.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming ElectionsFormer president Jacob Zuma's announcement of not voting for the ANC in the next year's elections has caused a stir, but experts believe it won't have a significant impact. Zuma, who has been a member of the ANC for 62 years, made the declaration during a public event in Soweto, throwing his support behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Former South African President Jacob Zuma to Boycott ANC in Upcoming ElectionFormer president Jacob Zuma announces he will not vote or campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the next general election, criticizing his successor and highlighting social problems in South Africa.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »