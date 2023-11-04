South African Rugby Team Celebrates World Cup Victory

A child on roller blades skates desperately to keep up with the bright green bus. Nearby another youngster cycles to do the same. They are the lucky ones. The rest have to make do with running a virtual marathon. Meanwhile, on top of the bus, Siya Kolisi for the first time looks like he can scarcely believe what he is seeing. The Bok captain switches between blowing kisses and pumping his fist, while bashing the back of the bus to express his joy.
RG Snyman sticks out one of his giant arms, pointing and nodding at fans, with a huge smile across his face. At the front of the bus, which has turned into Bonteheuwel, Canan Moodie blows kisses the crowd, while at the back, Cheslin Kolbe leads a lift of the Webb Ellis Cup.Earlier in the day, Kolisi and Kolbe, two of Cape Town’s favorite sons, addressed a big gathering at City Hall. Hoarse but still managing to draw a croaky voice, Kolisi speaks about how the people provided the ultimate inspiration for the Springboks. He speaks about winning the World Cup twice against “first-world” countries and how, if South Africans put their differences aside and work together, they can “honestly achieve a lot”.November 3, 2023 A sea of supporters makes what should be a 10-minute pop down from City Hall to the Cullinan Hotel into a two-hour marathon. Not that the Boks are bothered. They are soaking in every minut
