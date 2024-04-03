South African Revenue Service Warns Taxpayers of Bad Tax Advice

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has warned taxpayers to make sure they’re not getting bad tax advice from tax practitioners who are non-compliant in their own field of expertise.

SARS, which posted a record tax year for 2023/24 after coming in R10 billion more than projected, has seen a troubling trend in which“We’ve identified 53 tax practitioners who remain non-compliant in their own taxes, which explains, in part, how they advise their clients and why their clients are equally delinquent,” Kieswetter said. “In one law firm alone, in The Square in Sandton, we found 14 partners of this law firm who underestimated their own provisional taxes.”Eight licences have already been revoked, and criminal investigations are underway against others found to be in breach of tax obligation

