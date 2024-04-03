South African Revenue Service Targets Wealthy Taxpayers

Some 58 000 wealthy taxpayers will still be migrated toTax collected from the group increased by more than 10% over the past year. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says that at one law firm in Sandton, 14 of its partners were found to have underestimated their own provisional taxes.The South African Revenue Service (SARS) continues to keep the wealthy in its crosshairs, with its focus also intensifying on nonprofit organisations.

Tax earned from wealthy individuals increased by more than 10% over the past year, rising to R12.5 billion. From 85 lifestyle and luxury vehicle audits alone, SARS collected R850 million. Another R190 million came from high-wealth taxpayers who underpaid their provisional taxes. At a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that at one law firm in Sandton, 14 of its partners were found to have underestimated their own provisional taxe

