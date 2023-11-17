South African Reserve Bank Report Confirms No Violation of Exchange Control Regulations in President's Farm

The long-awaited report by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) into the theft of $580 000 (then worth about R8 million) from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm confirms what was already in the public domain – that there was no violation of exchange control regulations over the president’s receipt of foreign exchange. Exchange control regulations require forex to be declared within 30 days of receipt.

The Financial Surveillance Department (FinSurv) of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) conducted interviews and canvassed affidavits with scores of witnesses before coming to the conclusion that the $580 000 received from a Sudanese businessman for 20 buffalo was a downpayment and not a ‘perfected transaction’, which meant Ntaba Nyoni Estates CC, trading as Phala Phala Wildlife, had no legal entitlement to the foreign currency. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The Reserve Bank report focused only on the exchange control aspects of the case, and not other potential violations of the la

