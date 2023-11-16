South African Reserve Bank Releases Report on Theft from Ramaphosa's Game Farm

The South African Reserve Bank has made public its report into the theft of a large sum of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm. The theft, which happened on 29 February 2020, only became public knowledge when Arthur Fraser, former head of the state security agency, laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, alleging that the president contravened fiscal and exchange control regulations.

The report noted some “inconsistencies and non-alignment” in the evidence provided by the people asked to provide information but found no material inconsistencies in Ramaphosa’s affidavits

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: South African National Assembly Adopts Cannabis for Private Purposes BillThe National Assembly has finally adopted the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, which decriminalizes the private use of cannabis. Adults will be allowed to use cannabis only in their homes, while buying and selling it remains illegal.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: ICTGlobe: A Journey of Evolution in the South African ICT IndustryDiscover the remarkable journey of ICTGlobe, a South African tech solutions provider, as it evolved into a leading end-to-end ICT company and its comprehensive services to South African resellers. Learn about its dynamic approach to ICT Evolution and commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its partners.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THESTAR_NEWS: South African Future Trust Summit: Celebrating Entrepreneurship and EmpowermentJoin us at the inaugural South African Future Trust Summit, a transformative event that brings together visionary leaders, business owners, and changemakers to foster a brighter future for our nation. The Future Trust, founded by the Oppenheimer Foundation, empowers and supports small and medium-sized businesses through financial assistance and mentorship. Let's unite towards empowerment, growth, and innovation.

Source: TheStar_news | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Call for Nominations: African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards 2023The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) is inviting nominations for the 12th edition of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards 2023. Nominations are open until November 30, 2023. The awards recognize Africans and people of African descent who are contributing to the continent's progress and changing its negative image.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: African Trade Ministers Call for Extension of AGOAThe trade ministers of African countries participating in AGOA called for an extension of at least a decade for all the countries currently involved. The US government's signature initiative, Prosper Africa, aims to attract more private sector funding to the continent through trade and investment. The initiative implements various programs, from supporting farmers to developing sectors like data centers. The AGOA Forum provided an opportunity for discussions and interactions with African leaders and governments.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Landowners affected by East African Crude Oil Pipeline yet to receive compensationMany landowners in Uganda whose properties lie in the path of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline have not been compensated by the government despite promises made since 2018.

Source: allafrica | Read more »