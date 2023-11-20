South African Reserve Bank expected to keep interest rates unchanged

The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank meets bi-monthly to adjust interest rates to keep inflation in check. Economists expect the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to keep the repo rate of 8.25% unchanged on Thursday, thanks to some of the risks that could cause inflation to increase again receding.

While economists and financial advisors scrutinise these decisions for their impact on borrowing costs, including home loans, Grant Smee, CEO of online Proptech realtor Leadhome, says: “South Africans are well-acquainted with an ever-changing economic landscape, making those with home loans especially vulnerable to shifts in interest rates. It is important to note that policy makers at the Sarb consider a multitude of economic factors including inflation, employment, consumer spending, fiscal policy and financial stability when adjusting the repo rate.” Smee warns that even a minor fluctuation in the interest rate can significantly affect your monthly budge





TheCitizen_News » / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Reserve Bank Sheds New Light on Phala Phala HeistAccording to a report by the South African Reserve Bank, the U.S.$580,000 stolen from Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in February 2020 was not the president's to begin with. Additionally, two suspects attached to the heist have appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrates' Court.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South African Reserve Bank Releases Report on Theft from Ramaphosa's Game FarmThe South African Reserve Bank has made public its report into the theft of a large sum of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm. The report notes inconsistencies in the evidence provided but finds no material inconsistencies in Ramaphosa’s affidavits.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 74,62 Read more »

South African Reserve Bank Report Confirms No Violation of Exchange Control Regulations in President's FarmThe long-awaited report by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) into the theft of $580 000 (then worth about R8 million) from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm confirms no violation of exchange control regulations over the president’s receipt of foreign exchange.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

African Development Bank Approves €100-Million Risk Participation Agreement With Attijariwafa Bank to Promote African TradePress Release - Finance

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor resignsDeputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank Kuben Naidoo has tendered his resignation.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 10. / 60,984 Read more »

African Spelling Bee: South African team to compete in Addis AbabaAfrican Spelling Bee might help literacy campaign. The African Spelling Bee was inspired by the 2006 movie Akeelah and the Bee, this is according to Roger Dickinson, the founder of African Spelling Bee.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72,072 Read more »