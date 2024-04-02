South African Rapper Cassper Nyovest Opens Up About Burnout and Mental Health Struggles

Popular South African rapper Cassper Nyovest – real name has barred it all in a recent post on social media, revealing to his fans and social media followers that he has been feeling burnt out lately. Last year, the 33-year-old rapper took to his over 4.5 million followers on X (the social media platform previously known as Twitter) and shared that it was his first year to spend Christmas feeling the spirit of Christ within him.

He explained that although he grew up in a Christian home, it took time for him to encounter the Lord in his own path. Cassper Nyovest revealed that he was even “diagnosed with depression and anxiety”. “I went through sooo much in the past 2 years. Mentally I was drained and I was burnt out. I felt unsafe because of threats, even got bodyguards. Was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. I really couldn’t see the light and I couldn’t control my mind at some point,” he wrote on

