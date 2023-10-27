South African rand edges higher, mid-term budget in sight

At 0633 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9325 against the dollar , about 0.2% stronger than its previous close.The rand has had a turbulent week, taking direction from global factors like U.S economic data, with the few domestic economic data points in the backseat.

Investors will on Wednesday turn their attention to South Africa's mid-term budget for clues on the health of the economy, which has been battling high inflation and rolling power cuts. South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly up in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.690%.Global hedge funds are making a beeline to set up shop in India, a market long-shunned by international investors, tempted both by its growing depth and liquidity and its emergence as an alternative to investing in China.

