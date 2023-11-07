South African Police Union Discusses Crime Levels and Lack of Resources

Cele says the country’s high crime levels are an indication that criminals have declared a war against citizens.Popcru members have converged in Durban to discuss new ways of dealing with criminality and elect the union’s new leadership. An exodus of experienced members, lack of progression, and killing of police are just some of the issues raised. “People say we are calling for a war, we are not calling for a war, we found the war in the way.

For the first time here two weeks ago I buried a member of the NIU. These criminals, they are taking us on so it’s no use of taking a step back,” says Cele.The out-going President of Popcru Dr Zizamele Cebekhulu conceded that the performance of police in the fight against crime is not adequate. However, the lack of resources and manpower are just some of the factors that affected the police’s effectiveness. “It’s the pressure they face on the streets where people are being killed where robbers enter into their homes and do all sorts of things when they enter there in the manner in which they are not free, when they walk on the streets is what is worrying,” says Cebekhulu. Cele calls on communities to support the police in their fight against all forms of crime. The five-day conference is expected to end on Frida

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: Fatal N12 Rock-Throwing Incident Sparks South African Outcry for Police Action: “SAPS Must Act”A motorist was killed on the N12 when rock-throwers threw rocks on the road, causing him to stop. He got out of the car and was robbed and hit on the head.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Rwanda Rotates Police Contingents in Central African Republic, South SudanThe Inspector General of Police (IGP), Felix Namuhoranye, on Monday, November 6, briefed two Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 340 set to be deployed for peace support operations in South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Source: allafrica | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: South African rand stable after week of gainsThe South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday against a weaker dollar as recent U.S. economic data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Best payroll software for South African businessesThese are some of the best payroll software providers available to South African businesses.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Black Friday: The South African NarrativeWhat is Black Friday exactly and how has it been adopted by the South African market?

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africans can now travel to another African country visa-freeSouth African passport holders will now have the option to travel to yet ANOTHER African country completely visa-free. Here's where...

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »