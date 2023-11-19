South African Police Service's Policing Strategies and Plans

Studies have shown that specific policing interventions can make a difference in reducing violent crime. The country's per capita murder rate for 2022/23 was the highest in 20 years at 45 per 100,000. In response to this crisis, the South African Police Service (Saps) has reconfigured its policing strategies and plans. However, these approaches offer very little innovation and mostly reaffirm the traditional methods of fighting crime.

The author believes that the police have adopted unsuitable crime fighting strategies and that addressing violent crime requires a comprehensive approach involving the entire government and society





