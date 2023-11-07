South African Official Claims Cellphone Hacked

Mapholoba Letswalo, who worked for the Mpumalanga department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs says his cellphone was hacked. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.
Pick n Pay Clothing's new wonderkidJulius Malema recently flip-flopped on his backing of the World Cup-winning Springboks, saying his party did not support the team, its emblem and the colours it wore as it represented apartheid and white supremacy. Do you think his remarks are deliberately trying to divide the nation?Yes, it's too soon to return to dirty politic
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
Source: mybroadband | Read more »
Source: mybroadband | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »