South African municipalities offer off-grid solar energy to impoverished households

With South Africa currently grappling with rolling blackouts, numerous municipalities are offering off-grid energy to impoverished households – with solar energy emerging as the dominant choice. Municipalities have provided alternative sources of energy to a total of 193,290 low-income households that are not connected to the grid. Other – 11,248 (5.8%).

The data shows that municipalities have increased their supply of solar systems to assist poorer households (over time), while fire gel and paraffin have become less prominent. However, some households are still receiving unviable and potentially hazardous energy and light sources from municipalities, like candles. According to the 2022 census, around 3.2% of South African households still rely on candles as their energy source for lighting and cooking

