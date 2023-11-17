South African Jews Express Concern over Israel-Palestine Conflict

‘We are a diverse group of South African Jews who are dismayed by the situation that is unfolding in Israel and Palestine. Through it, the world has witnessed a catastrophic loss of life and, indeed, a loss of humanity. We mourn every life lost: Palestinian and Israeli,’ the signatories write.The letter also called for an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and for ‘the release of all hostages and detainees unjustly held both in Gaza and in Israeli prisons’.

Anthony Hodgson, who helped draft the letter, said that the process had been lengthy. They organised a meeting where they invited people who hold ‘different views and positions within the local Jewish community’, wrote several drafts, received feedback on the drafts, and tried to incorporate as much of it as possible. ‘Among the people who signed this, they have vastly different views for a long-term solution. It’s clear from the communication we’ve had that people’s motivations for signing or endorsing are very different,’ said Hodgso

