South African households and businesses buying cheap solar panels likely to fail within 10–12 years

South African households and businesses are primarily buying cheap solar panels that are likely to fail within 10–12 years. That is according to First Energy Solar director Mark Becker, who recently spoke to MyBroadband about the recommended specifications shoppers should check before buying a panel. First Energy Solar is a major distributor of PV solar panels and equipment, specialising in high-end hardware for commercial and residential installations.

“We are an uneducated market buying the overruns from two years ago. A European consumer wouldn’t put up with the panels that we buy,” Becksar said. One of the fundamental issues is that homes and businesses are buying panels with plastic (laminated) backsheets instead of glass. These panels are a few hundred rands cheaper but come with some significant drawbacks — including a reduction in performance of up to 4.5% within the first year of operation, Becker said. He likened a solar panel with a laminated backsheet to a short-lived shower curtain, while a glass-on-glass panel was the equivalent of fitting a proper shower doo





